Carb cycling and intermittent fasting details with Katie Harlan

Champaign, Il (WCIA) - Katie Harlan, CEO and Owner of Harlan Coaching is teaching us how we can eat more and still lose weight! It's all a part of her "IF You Carb Cycle" program!

We're talking fitness and nutrition, carb cycling and intermittent fasting, and how you can achieve a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Here's more information from Katie:

I love helping my clients EAT MORE and still lose weight. I love watching them reset their metabolism and stop killing themselves in the gym to get results.

My program is SUSTAINABLE and non-restrictive, it's the best I've seen on the market. The support you receive is unmatched.

The next round of IF You Carb Cycle starts March 12th.

Katie is also a representative for Zyia.

It's quality activewear (brand new!) designed to help you feel more confident and excited to exercise!

Zyia is comparable to LuluLemon, but less expensive! Also, it gives people who love fitness and active wear the opportunity to build a business from home.

Free shipping to anyone who mentions this segment!