We're taking "A Tour of Latin America" in the CI Kitchen

Champaign, Il (WCIA) - U of I student chef, Miguel, is making a guacamole recipe that will be featured during his upcoming Spice Box meal.

Miguel’s meal theme is “A Tour of Latin America" taking place March 14.

Reservations are available in half-hour time slots at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m.

Please call 217-333-6520 to reserve your table today.