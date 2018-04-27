CHAMPAIGN, Ill - Heather talks to Jen Doege, RN and Emergency Room Pediatrics Coordinator, about Playing It Safe and poisons.

Children under the age of 6 account for almost half of all poison exposures, and teens continue to abuse household items. Some of the symptoms of poison exposure is vomiting, breathing difficulty, loss of consciousness, confusion, and redness around the mouth. Parents or guardians should call 1-800-222-1222 or text POISON to 797979 if the child is stable or show no symptoms or call 911 if the child is exhibiting severe symptoms of poisoning. The community can learn more about the dangers of poisoning at Playing It Safe. The event is on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Leonhard Recreational Center & Centennial Park.

For more information, please visit their website at http://carle.org/playingitsafe.