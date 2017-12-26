Taking Care of Pets and Wild Animals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill - Matt and Heather talk to Gary and Lisa Herzog, owners of Prairieland Feeds, about helping people with animal nutrition and finding the right product to help with their pet’s needs.

Garry's background is in animal science and he specializes in animal nutrition and helping people resolve health or other issues customer's pets are having, such as allergies to food. He started the business over 30 years ago because he saw that people needed a knowledgeable resource when making nutritional choices for their animals.

He and the highly trained staff help address the needs of customers. What people don't expect is that they can shop a local, family business and get the kind of personal, knowledgeable service that we provide at prices less than they can find online or at big box stores.

Prairieland Feeds carefully selects products like dog treats that are only made in America. The highly trained staff will recommend safe, healthy, and appropriate toys, treats, and other products for customer's pets.

The staff are U of I graduates in animal science, registered dog trainers, etc. so they can assist customers with many of their pet-related needs like recommending training books and helping people better understand their pet's needs or behavior issues. Part of what makes Prairieland Feeds unique is the specialization (and our warehouse prices). In addition to their training, the staff has specialties in canine, feline, equine, bovine, avian and other species.

The Wildlife Department carries products that will help people enjoy the wildlife in their backyard, such as squirrel-proof feeders and squirrel feeders. Feeding wildlife not only can help birds over the winter months, but watching wildlife can provide a connection between people and the natural world that is educational, entertaining, and enriches people's lives. The staff can help people choose a bird feeder as a gift for someone in a nursing home or someone who wants their children to appreciate the outdoors.

Lisa helps customers in the Country Store side of the business. Her background is as a children's educational writer and she uses that to help select gifts and educational toys that are nature or animal-related and are geared for a specific hobby or age bracket. She also can help customers choose natural health products, oilskin coats and hats for rugged outdoor wear, or a nature inspired gift for a dog, cat, or horse lover! You can shop at Prairieland for your pet and bring home unique gifts for the entire family!

For more information, please visit their website at http://www.prairielandfeeds.com/.