Aaron Bennett joined the WCIA 3 team in May 2006. Before he anchored the evening news, he worked in the sports department for nine years. Aaron started as a sports reporter/photographer and eventually worked his way up to sports director. Aaron was the sports director for five years, and was named 2012 Illinois Sportscaster of the Year by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Aaron got his start at KOMU-TV in Columbia, MO. After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with honors, he was thrilled to get a chance to work in Central Illinois near his hometown of Pleasant Plains.

When he’s not at work, Aaron enjoys spending time with his wife Stephanie and his two children, Brooklynn and Brayden.