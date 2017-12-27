Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Aaron Eades joined the WCIA 3 News team as a reporter in January 2015.

Ever since he was very young, Aaron's always had a passion and a knack for good storytelling. Countless family trips spent tales around the campfire made sure of it! Aaron believes good journalism is essential for democracy, and is passionate about making sure your government officials keep their business transparent. Every night, his goal is to tell you something so compelling, you'll forget you're holding your phone in your hand!

Before coming to WCIA, Aaron was the Executive Producer of TV-10 News in Bloomington-Normal, where he co-created a brand-new show based on ISU's Social Media Analytics Command Center. As a student, he won multiple awards for his work, including First Place for "Outstanding Television News Reporting" from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association. Aaron got his first experience on the air at Parkland College's 88.7 WPCD-FM, where he served as DJ, co-hosted a weekly radio program, and helped curate the music library. While he was in school, he interned right here at WCIA 3, where he learned first-hand what it takes to be a leader in local news.

Aaron currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association, where he heads a committee responsible for distributing scholarships and awards to broadcasting students across the state.

In his free time, Aaron shoots archery, builds computers, volunteers for the American Legion, and loves going camping in the mountains when he's able to. A graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School and Illinois State University, he's proud to call central Illinois home-- and is always looking for a good story to tell! You can email him at aeades@wcia.com, or connect with him on Facebook or Twitter @WCIA3Eades.