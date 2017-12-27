Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alex Corradetti joined WCIA 3 as a host and producer in February 2016.

Alex has always been extremely passionate about storytelling and public speaking. She believes that the most compelling stories are the ones that impact people's lives.

Alex graduated with honors from Illinois State University in May 2014. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, and minors in the areas of political science and sociology.

During her collegiate years, Alex laid the foundation of her broadcasting career at TV-10 News. She gained experience there as a reporter, anchor, host and producer. Alex was also the first-ever executive producer of Ten on 10, the station's very own entertainment show. Her duties included collaborating with production, writing stories and conducting interviews with professionals. During her time as a host and producer for Ten on 10, the show was awarded first place for Outstanding Soft Program of 2013 at the Illinois News Broadcasters Association Awards.

Alex continued to gain media exposure while working for The Chicago Tribune after college. She has also worked at Rockit Ranch Productions as a Social Media Specialist. During this experience, Alex had the opportunity to produce content for ABC’s Windy City Live.

In her spare time, she loves to travel, write, watch movies, spend time with family and is a pun enthusiast.

Alex is always up for a new story or fresh segment ideas. She can be reached at acorradetti@wcia.com, or on Twitter @WCIA3Alex