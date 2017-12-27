- She's a Midwest girl and is originally from Dublin, Ohio. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a double major in broadcast journalism and theatre arts. While she was there, she reported for and produced the award-winning BYU Daily News at Noon, which aired live on weekdays across the state of Utah. In college, she also learned the reporting ropes while interning for WBNS in Columbus, Ohio and KTVX in Salt Lake City.After graduating, Anna researched, produced and put together a half-hour documentary called "Prescription for Failure," for the PBS affiliate in Salt Lake City. It chronicled the issue of prescription drug abuse in the Utah valley area.She started her reporting career as a one-man-band in Wausau, a seasonally snow-filled city in central Wisconsin. She worked there for two years, learned to ski and earned Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards for spot news and feature reporting.When she's not at work, Anna loves exploring and volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She likes inventing new recipes and sometimes brings them to the ciLiving kitchen to test them out. Anna has always enjoyed running and recently started swimming and biking as well. She completed her first triathlon in 2013 and is always looking for a new adventure.To connect with Anna Carrera: