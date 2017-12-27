Anthony Antoine

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Anthony is a Morning Show Anchor at WCIA 3 News. He was born in Trinidad and Tobago, and migrated to the United States at the age of 10. He's lived in New Jersey since then. Anthony went to Saint Anthony High School, and graduated with honors. He received his degree in Telecommunication from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. In college, he interned with CBS Television Distribution in Santa Monica, California. Working on shows such as Entertainment Tonight, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune.



This is Anthony's first job as an anchor. After graduation he became a sales representative for a textile company for two years. He realized that his passion was back in television so he moved to Central Illinois with his fiancé and their two dogs, Dawson and Daisy in 2013. He looks up to reporters who are fair and honest, such as Ed Bradley and Scott Pelley. When he's not at work, Anthony likes to eat, go to the gym, watch college sports, and volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Lastly, Anthony would like to thank his mother for always being a strong and supportive parent.