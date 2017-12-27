Bret Beherns joined WCIA in August of 2013 as a sports reporter, was named weekend sports anchor in April of 2015 and promoted to sports director in December 2015. Bret is a Central Illinois native, graduating from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 2005. He went to Parkland College and later earned his degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Bret got his first job in the business at WSIL - TV in Carterville, Illinois in 2010. He worked there for three and a half years before moving back home to Central Illinois. Bret loves working at WCIA, the station he grew up watching and is honored to be sports director.

You'll see Bret anchor Monday - Friday but his main passion is storytelling. He loves telling outside the box stories. If you have any story ideas, please don't hesitate to send him an email, bbeherns@wcia.com.