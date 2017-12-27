Craig Choate

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Craig is the Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Reporter at WCIA.

He started at WCIA in August of 2015 as the Sports Reporter, and was promote to Weekend Anchor in April of 2016. He comes to central Illinois after being born and raised in southern Illinois. He spent the previous 3 years at WSIL in Carterville, IL. While there he wore multiple hats in both the news and the sports department.

Craig grew up in Pinckneyville, IL, just more than an hour southeast of St. Louis. He attended Pinckneyville Community High School, then junior college at Rend Lake College getting his Associate’s Degree while there. He then moved on to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, getting his Bachelor’s Degree from SIUC.

While in high school, Craig played golf and basketball for the Panthers. In his free time, he still enjoys golfing as well as any other outdoor sports.

Most of the time you can find him watching the St. Louis teams, the Cardinals and the Blues, or his SIU Salukis.

Craig is the son of Wes and Claudia Choate and has one younger brother.