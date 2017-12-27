Emily Braun

Emily joined the team in May 2016 as a reporter.

Although Emily was born right here in the Midwest, she grew up in the sunny state of Florida. But after 19 years there, she packed her bags to come back!

She studied Telecommunication-News at the University of Florida, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Before coming to WCIA, Emily reported and anchored for WUFT News: Gainesville, Florida's PBS affiliate. She also worked at WCJB as an associate producer and web editor.

Emily was involved with various leadership roles on campus, including being on the board of directors for Gator Growl, the largest student-run pep rally in the world, and serving as a captain for Dance Marathon, a 26.2 hour event raising funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network. She was also an ambassador for UF's College of Journalism and Communications.

Emily was recognized for her leadership by being tapped into Florida Blue Key, the state's oldest and most prestigious leadership honorary.

Among Emily's favorite things are telling stories, being on camera, and meeting new people. So she's very excited to be in a career that combines the three.

In her spare time, Emily loves exploring new places, trying new foods and listening to country music.

Lastly, Emily is a huge Gator fan, and loves nothing more than cheering them on on Saturdays during football season.

Email Emily: Here