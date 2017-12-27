Luke Ray

Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:19 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:07 AM CST

-

Luke Ray joined the WCIA team in April 2015 as a videographer. 9 months later he started reporting, which was always the goal. He still shoots most of his own stories.

Luke studied broadcast journalism at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, graduating in the spring of 2015. He was a music reviewer for 107.1 WPGU for a few semesters. He also interned at WCIA in his last semester before getting hired.

He's lived in Illinois since birth. He grew up in Bannockburn (about halfway between Chicago and Wisconsin), and loves living in Champaign now. Working at WCIA has opened his eyes to all of the great communities in Central Illinois.

When he's not working, Luke enjoys spending time with friends, playing pick-up football, running, seeing live music and playing guitar and drums. His high school band performed in 7 states and has 2 CDs on iTunes, and he's always looking for more musicians to play with.

Luke is always looking for stories, and would love to hear what's making news to you. You can email him at Lray@wcia.com, or find him on Facebook or Twitter at @WCIA3Luke.

 

