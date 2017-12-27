Maggie Hockenberry

Maggie is an alum of Eastern Illinois University and this job is a dream come true! She has wanted to be a television personality since she was a little girl. She joined the WCIA news team in July of 2014 as a news reporter. Maggie is native of Illinois and her hometown is Peotone. She loves central Illinois and she is happy with the challenge of exploring the Champaign-Urbana area.

Maggie got her degree from EIU in Journalism. While she was taking classes she was also able to work at WEIU-TV, a PBS affiliate, as a news reporter and a news anchor. It was a great opportunity for her to get her feet wet in the world of broadcasting. Maggie still feels like she learns something new everyday.

News reporting is very rewarding. Maggie thinks it is important to know what is going on in the world and she loves the challenge of getting the story to people. Any story no matter how big or small, no matter if it is a national story to something right in your neighborhood it can impact someone's life and that's what makes news reporting magic!

Maggie loves to travel, there are so many places in the world to see and people to meet. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends. Life as a news reporter is hectic so if there is a chance to bake a batch of cookies and curl up on the couch with an old movie she is there. Another passion is shopping, building her television wardrobe is essential.

Maggie is always looking for new stories so contact her anytime with an idea or just to say hello!

