2 dead, teen in custody after shooting

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two men were killed Thursday morning near the intersection of Parking Lot Road and East College Avenue.

Police say 20-year old Joseph Gardner and 19-year old Reginaldt Hart, Jr., both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A 17-year old suspect is in custody, but his name has not yet been released.

The police chief says he's saddened by what happened, and there is no threat to public safety.