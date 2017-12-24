Update: 6:30 pm, 12/23/17, Saturday

A local comedian and his friends handed out hundreds of toys to dozens of kids after an impromptu holiday drive.

Larry Smith (Larro the comedian), Monte Hill and Alexander Heath wanted to give back to the community they grew up in because they know what it's like not to have many gifts on Christmas morning. The parents they helped say that connection made the drive that much more special.

The event was at the Urbana Free Library. There was also food, face painting and a raffle for Harlem Globetrotter tickets. By the end of the day, they gave to nearly 200 kids.

Original: 11 pm, 12/17/17, Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Deadlines to receive toys from most holiday drives have passed, but those who are still in need, needn't worry.

Two local men are making sure very child has something to open Christmas morning. They're collecting toys for needy families in the area because they know what it's like not to have much under the tree.

The toy drive is this weekend. Anyone is welcome to come by and drop off, or pick up, a gift.

Toy Drive

Urbana Free Library

Saturday, December 23

11 am - 3 pm

To donate: (773) 541 - 1191