8 agencies follow erratic tractor driver

Menard County Sheriff's Office Daniel Moose

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Eight law enforcement agencies were called in after a man was reported driving a farm tractor erratically.

The first officers responded about 10:15 am, Thursday, when witnesses said the man was driving the tractor through an Athens subdivision.

The driver refused to stop and proceeded to drive on Menard County roadways, into farm fields and onto open grassy areas. He also tried hitting a police car with the tractor but the officer was able to avoid a collision.

At some point, deputies established a short period of communication with him and ordered him to stop. The driver refused and made suicidal remarks. He eventually drove the tractor back onto roadways and into Sangamon County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to follow the tractor, drive ahead to warn other motorists and block intersections.

The man eventually drove onto the Sangamon Valley Trail where he encountered a bridge too small for the tractor to navigate. He finally stopped and surrendered to authorities.

29-year Daniel Moose, of rural Athens, is in police custody. Authorities are reviewing the matter for possible charges.

The law enforcement agencies involved were sheriff's offices from Menard and Sangamon counties, Athens PD, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Air Ops, Illinois DNR Conservation Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police and U.S. Marshals. Menard County EMS and the Athens Fire Department were on scene to assist.