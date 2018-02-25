A polar plunge for a good cause

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- The winter weather didn't stop dozens of people from jumping into an even colder lake..

Dozens of people in costumes braved the cold to take the annual polar plunge in Mahomet.

It's all benefiting the Special Olympics, and organizers say the support from the community will go a long way.

"It's really great for our athletes to see the community come out and support them and what they do, it helps them keep our program free of charge so they can keep competing throughout the year and not worry about paying fees or getting sports supplies."

They say so far, they've raised about $30,000 to go toward the cause.

