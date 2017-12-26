Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized following a single vehicle crash.

Police say the Ford Edge was traveling north on Route 130 when it left the roadway.

It entered a ditch and struck a tree.

Investigators say both female passengers died.

The driver is being treated at an area hospital.

All three were from Robinson, Illinois.

Route 130 was shut down as a result of the crash.

It is under investigation.