Two dead and one injured in accident
Route 130 was closed down
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized following a single vehicle crash.
Police say the Ford Edge was traveling north on Route 130 when it left the roadway.
It entered a ditch and struck a tree.
Investigators say both female passengers died.
The driver is being treated at an area hospital.
All three were from Robinson, Illinois.
Route 130 was shut down as a result of the crash.
It is under investigation.
