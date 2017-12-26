Two dead and one injured in accident

Route 130 was closed down

By: Richard Flesch

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 01:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 03:14 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -  Two people are dead and one is hospitalized following a single vehicle crash.

Police say the Ford Edge was traveling north on Route 130 when it left the roadway.

It entered a ditch and struck a tree.

Investigators say both female passengers died.

The driver is being treated at an area hospital.  

All three were from Robinson, Illinois.  

Route 130 was shut down as a result of the crash.

It is under investigation.

 

