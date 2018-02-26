Adult day care opens indoor town square
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Arbor Rose Adult Day Care residents see blue skies when they look up.
Their activity center is indoors, but it's decorated to look like you're walking outside in a town square. The home debuted the center to the public Sunday. The owners say it keeps memory patients' minds sharp and restores some of their independence.
Three of the five Arbor Rose locations now have these activity centers. Their facility in Monticello will soon be the fourth.
More Stories
-
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- UI graduate student employees are…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Social media can be a dangerous thing…
-
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- The school board has approved buying a new…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.