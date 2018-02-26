Adult day care opens indoor town square

By: Bailey Bryant

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 10:33 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 10:33 PM CST

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Arbor Rose Adult Day Care residents see blue skies when they look up. 

Their activity center is indoors, but it's decorated to look like you're walking outside in a town square. The home debuted the center to the public Sunday. The owners say it keeps memory patients' minds sharp and restores some of their independence.

Three of the five Arbor Rose locations now have these activity centers. Their facility in Monticello will soon be the fourth. 

Stay Connected