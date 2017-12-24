MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- The school district is one step closer to some improvements. The school board approved putting renovations up to a vote in the spring.

It's the district's third referendum attempt in the past five years. Officials now think they have a solid plan.

They say they've listened to parent concerns after the last two attempts and made some adjustments. This time, the construction of a new high school isn't on the ballot.

In its place is a nearly $30 million question which would remodel key facilities. In addition to a new gym and classrooms, some upgrades would include new science labs and air conditioning.

The superintendent says, to improve education even more, it helps to have buildings brought into the 21st century.

The district is hosting an informational meeting early next month. They say they'll be working to inform people of the vote before Election Day March 20.