Board approves new surveillance system

By: Maggie Hockenberry

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 04:57 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 04:57 PM CST

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- The school board has approved buying a new camera system.

It will be installed at both the high- and middle schools, at entrances and exits of all buildings.

All three elementary schools in the district already have cameras.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected