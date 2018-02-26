Board approves new surveillance system
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- The school board has approved buying a new camera system.
It will be installed at both the high- and middle schools, at entrances and exits of all buildings.
All three elementary schools in the district already have cameras.
More Stories
-
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- UI graduate student employees are…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Social media can be a dangerous thing…
-
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A major, road-closing pothole has…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.