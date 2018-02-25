Breakfast benefit

By: Erick Payne

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 11:12 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 11:12 PM CST

CRESCENT CITY, Ill. (WCIA) -- It was an all-out breakfast buffet at an Iroquois County fire department Saturday morning.

The Crescent City Fire Department made about 160 pounds of breakfast sausage patties and a lot of pancakes.

It was to bring in donations to help pay for training and equipment.

It's an annual tradition they've held for the last 15 years.
 

