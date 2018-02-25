Breakfast benefit
CRESCENT CITY, Ill. (WCIA) -- It was an all-out breakfast buffet at an Iroquois County fire department Saturday morning.
The Crescent City Fire Department made about 160 pounds of breakfast sausage patties and a lot of pancakes.
It was to bring in donations to help pay for training and equipment.
It's an annual tradition they've held for the last 15 years.
More Stories
-
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- UI graduate student employees are…
-
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Hundreds of homes have been damaged or even…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Social media can be a dangerous thing…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.