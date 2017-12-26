Bresee Tower safety improvements delayed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- A 100-year-old building in Danville is on its last leg, and it could start taking others down with it. The mayor says he's not sure Bresee Tower can stand another winter without pieces of it falling into the street, as the cold accelerates the decay.

In October, the city asked the court to make the owner demolish it, restore it or turn it over to the city, but the owner has since filed for a court extension.

Now the mayor says he's not sure they'll be in court this winter, let alone have the building repaired. In the meantime, he's looking at temporary solutions to make is safer, though he thinks it's unfair that the public keeps having to pay for the upkeep of a privately owned building.

