Local News

Building collapse closes road

By: Lucas Wright

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 02:21 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Part of a road is closed Friday morning after a building partially collapsed.

This happened on Main Street in Arcola.

A store owner in the building says the wall fell around 11 Thursday night.

She says power and gas have been shut off to the area.

She also says no one was hurt by the collapse.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected