Building collapse closes road
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Part of a road is closed Friday morning after a building partially collapsed.
This happened on Main Street in Arcola.
A store owner in the building says the wall fell around 11 Thursday night.
She says power and gas have been shut off to the area.
She also says no one was hurt by the collapse.
