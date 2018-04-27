Bus company takes deal, seeks resolution

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Suburban Express has entered into an agreed order with Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Monday, Madigan filed a lawsuit in an attempt to put the company out of business. The suit accused it of harassing and discriminating against customers.

It comes nearly five months after the bus company put out a controversial ad many saw as racist. It read, "You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses."

The 39-page complaint detailed how Suburban Express violated several state and federal laws the past few years.

So, Friday, Suburban Express posted to its Facebook page, it's negotiated terms with Madigan and will adhere to them for 28-days in hopes of coming to a resolution.