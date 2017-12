CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) -- Both Champaign and Urbana are activating their snow removal ordinances on Tuesday.

In Champaign, property owners in the University District and the downtown area have 48 hours to clear a path the width of a sidewalk, or 48 inches, whichever is less. If the property is at a corner location, the owner is also responsible for the accessible ramps.

In Urbana, property owners in the University, Downtown, and South Philo Snow Removal Districts will have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks.

Champaign's ordinance takes effect at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, giving residents until 10 a.m. on Thursday. Urbana's will kick in at 12 p.m., giving residents until 12 p.m. on Wednesday.