Christmas night murder

By: Steven Bardwell

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 08:19 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 08:19 AM CST

DECATUR,Ill - DECATUR,Ill (WCIA) -- Police continue to search for suspects after a murder on Christmas night.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of north 32nd Street, just before 9:30pm.  Officers found a 39-year-old gunshot victim, who later died at the hospital.

At this time, there are no known suspects.  Anyone who may have information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

