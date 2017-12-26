Christmas night murder

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR,Ill - DECATUR,Ill (WCIA) -- Police continue to search for suspects after a murder on Christmas night.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of north 32nd Street, just before 9:30pm. Officers found a 39-year-old gunshot victim, who later died at the hospital.

At this time, there are no known suspects. Anyone who may have information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department or CrimeStoppers.