Class 3D prints prosthetic hands for child

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- A group of fifth graders at Lincoln Trail Elementary school changed a child's life.

A five year-old with a rare neurological disorder can't use her hands. But several elementary school students can use a 3D printer, and thanks to some very patient teachers, they managed to make a difference.

Elena Oertwig has a rare neurological disorder called Rett Syndrome. It means she sometimes needs a hand.

"She's not able to communicate with speech," says her mother Genifer, "She's non ambulatory, and she doesn't have functional use of her hands, as far as fine motor skills for grasping, or pointing, so she can't sign."

But before we tell you that story, you need to know this one: How a fifth grade class started printing a new future when the district's tech guy Chris Forman got a great deal on a 3D printer.

"It was like 70 percent off the original price," he says, "And I said, well I can't pass this up."

So tech teacher Dayna Perkins turned this computer lab into a maker space.

"We build things and make things," says Perkins, "We do some green screen stuff, all kinds of fun."

Fun is one thing. But Forman suggested they challenge themselves to print prosthetic hands.

"I looked at it and I was like, okay, this is for high school kids," says Perkins, "I don't know why you're asking me."

"I didn't quite understand, at first, how that was gonna happen with a printer in a fifth grade class," says Oertwig.

And at first, they didn't either.

"Putting it together was quite difficult," says student Bryton Perkins.

"Especially the parts where we would stick in the pins because a lot of times the pins would be too big or too small," says student Emmaline Culp.

"They tried and tried and tried, and then they would cheer when they managed to build a finger," says Dayna Perkins.

It was a testament of trial and error that took several weeks, but they got it done. Now Elena is learning to do things she couldn't before.

"They're so excited about what they did, so it's really heartwarming and comforting, and just amazing," says Oertwig.

Teachers learned their students could do more than they ever thought was possible.

"I did nothing with this," says Sandy Prather, the class's teacher, "They did 100 percent of this. Every child in my classroom-- I have 27 students. Every child was able to participate in this."

"It's a win-win," says Forman, "This is project-based learning at its best. Plus, you're changing a person's life. The amount of money that this mom would have spent on a prosthetic limb for her daughter is astronomical, compared for what we could do it for next to nothing."

And the class learned the most valuable lesson of all: If your heart is in the right place, proving what's possible is as easy as printing it.

"It just made me feel really good that we were helping somebody in the community," says student Lukas Nykaza.

Since starting to use the hands, Elena is now grabbing items and propping herself up...both things she couldn't do before.

