Cold slows shoppers on day after Christmas

By: Bailey Bryant

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 04:08 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 04:08 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The day after Christmas is known for being one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but this year might not have been as bad as usual. 

You might be thinking online purchases are to blame. On Black Friday, online shopping overtook in-store sales. But managers say that doesn't usually affect traffic on the day after Christmas because a lot of people still return online purchase in-store to make things easier.

Instead, retailers say the bitter cold might have kept people away. Temperatures were in the single digits. People braving the storm say they're pleasantly surprised stores weren't been packed. 

If you do have returns, you should do them early so you don't miss your chance. Here are the gift return deadlines for some of the major retailers:
Apple:January 8 
Best Buy:January 14
Amazon:January 31
Kohl’s: January 31
Walmart: March 26 
Target: March 26
Macy’s: June 24

