Cold slows shoppers on day after Christmas

Suzanne van Hattum/freeimages.com

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The day after Christmas is known for being one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but this year might not have been as bad as usual.

You might be thinking online purchases are to blame. On Black Friday, online shopping overtook in-store sales. But managers say that doesn't usually affect traffic on the day after Christmas because a lot of people still return online purchase in-store to make things easier.

Instead, retailers say the bitter cold might have kept people away. Temperatures were in the single digits. People braving the storm say they're pleasantly surprised stores weren't been packed.