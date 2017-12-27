Counterfeit cash arrest

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) - Police arrested Kenneth B. Currie, 50 of Mattoon, for the offense of Forgery.

The arrest occurred on 12/24/17 at the Mattoon Police Department.

The charge alleges Mr. Currie had passed counterfeit currency to friends, in exchange for real currency.

Mr. Currie was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.