Counterfeit cash arrest

By: Richard Flesch

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 04:54 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 04:54 PM CST

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) - Police arrested Kenneth B. Currie, 50 of Mattoon, for the offense of Forgery. 

The arrest occurred on 12/24/17 at the Mattoon Police Department. 

The charge alleges Mr. Currie had passed counterfeit currency to friends, in exchange for real currency. 

Mr. Currie was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.           

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • WCIA 3 Blood Drive
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3 Blood Drive

  • WCIA 3's From The Vault
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3's From The Vault

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected