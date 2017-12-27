Counterfeit cash arrest
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) - Police arrested Kenneth B. Currie, 50 of Mattoon, for the offense of Forgery.
The arrest occurred on 12/24/17 at the Mattoon Police Department.
The charge alleges Mr. Currie had passed counterfeit currency to friends, in exchange for real currency.
Mr. Currie was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.
