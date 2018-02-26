County nursing home holds art fair

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Nursing Home held an art fair for families Sunday. More than 20 local artists displayed their masterpieces.

They also had live music from several bands and food. Organizers say it was a good chance for people to get an inside look of the home.

"It offers a lot of support and a lot of services to area seniors throughout the county and through the art community. Just come out and see the wonderful talented artists there are, from photography to weaving, and painting, and enjoy the day."

County officials say this is part of a push to counter problems the home has faced with its public image over the past year. There's a long history of financial problems and voters' decision to sell the home.