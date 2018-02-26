Crews called for broken pipe in apartment complex

By: Aaron Eades

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 08:49 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:02 AM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire crews were called to Campustown for a busted pipe.

It happened at 212 East First Column Student Living student complex at Third and Green.

Authorities say the broken pipe is on the fifth floor. A damage estimate was not available. 

