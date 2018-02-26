Crews called for broken pipe in apartment complex

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire crews were called to Campustown for a busted pipe.

It happened at 212 East First Column Student Living student complex at Third and Green.

Authorities say the broken pipe is on the fifth floor. A damage estimate was not available.