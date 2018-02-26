Crews called for broken pipe in apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire crews were called to Campustown for a busted pipe.
It happened at 212 East First Column Student Living student complex at Third and Green.
Authorities say the broken pipe is on the fifth floor. A damage estimate was not available.
More Stories
-
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- UI graduate student employees are…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Social media can be a dangerous thing…
-
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- The school board has approved buying a new…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.