Early morning fire declared total loss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire officials continue to search for a cause to an early morning house fire.

The fire happened on the 1800 block of Park haven Drive, four blocks south of Kirby Avenue.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire. A neighbor called in the fire and says the family is out of town.

Officials are still working to determine the cause.