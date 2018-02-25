MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Around 600 volunteers packed thousands of meals in just hours.

There was a fighting hunger event to benefit the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Volunteers came from all over to help people struggling to afford food have a chance to warm up with a hot meal.

"Today is an opportunity for the community to come out and create 100,000 prepared meals that can be distributed through local food pantries," says Callie Jo McFarland.

They did it in just five hours and people came from other countries to help out.

"I’m from Ontario, Canada," says Sylvia Finlay.

A report from the Illinois Commission to End Hunger says almost two million people in the state don't have enough food. The meals won’t be able to feed everyone, but volunteers say it's a good start.



"It’s very encouraging to see, especially all of the children that are here," states Finlay.

One of those children is Kali Griffith. She's a Girl Scout who came out to help with her dad. She has a special reason why she's feeding the hungry.

"You’re helping the hunger get better and i like to help people," says Kali Griffith.

This is the first time her dad came out to a girl scout event with his daughter, but he felt the day was important enough to get involved.

"I think it’s for a really good cause. Feeding the hungry is a thing that should be done by all communities," states Scott Griffith.

"I think they should be active and help people," states Kali Griffith.

A daddy-daughter duo making a big difference one meal at a time.

The organizers say this event will be more than likely happen again next year, so if you didn't get a chance to make it out, you can mark your calendar for next year.