Firefighters battle apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Firefighters are still on scene after an apartment building catches fire Friday evening.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m at 609 S. Randolph Street between John and Green.

Firefighters from both Champaign and Urbana were called to the third story fire.

The entire block was filled with smoke.

When they arrived they found flames shooting through the roof.

Fire investigators say it started on the third floor and are unaware of anyone injured in the fire.

No word on the cause or how much damage was done to the building.

There are several displaced residents not sure where they are staying tonight.

Live Shots during WCIA 3 News at 6pm:

Champaign fire

BREAKING NEWS 2