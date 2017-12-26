Former employee arrested

By: Richard Flesch

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 04:58 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 05:00 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) - A former UIS employee has been arrested for damaging several computers and electronics on campus.

 

33 year old Russell Horrighs is accused of taking equipment fro the University's library December 17th after finals.

 

A UIS Spokesperson says Horrighs worked in the food and service department last year.

 

Police arrested him over the weekend.

 

He faces several theft  charges and will be in court next month.  

 

