Former employee arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) - A former UIS employee has been arrested for damaging several computers and electronics on campus.

33 year old Russell Horrighs is accused of taking equipment fro the University's library December 17th after finals.

A UIS Spokesperson says Horrighs worked in the food and service department last year.

Police arrested him over the weekend.

He faces several theft charges and will be in court next month.