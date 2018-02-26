Guns, drug trafficking earn man 35-years

By: Betty Simpson

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 12:12 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 12:12 PM CST

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A convicted felon will spend 35-years in federal prison.

Friday, 45-year old Samuel Yarber, of the 2000-block of Moreland Blvd., Champaign, was sentenced to 10-years for trafficking crack cocaine to be followed by a mandatory minimum of 25-years for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Yarber will also be on supervised release for eight years once he's released from prison.

Yarber was arrested December 14, 2016. In September 2017, Yarber pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted in October of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Authorities say soon after Yarber was released from federal prison after serving a sentence for prior federal drug charges, he spent several months distributing more than a kilogram of crack cocaine.

When he was arrested in December 2016, authorities say he had in his possession crack cocaine, more than an ounce of heroin, other illegal drugs, three semi-automatic firearms including a stolen pistol and Tec-9 with an extended magazine. Officials say Yarber also traded weapons for drugs.

The multi-agency investigation was conducted by the Champaign Street Crimes Task Force, Champaign, Urbana and UI police departments, and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

www.justice.gov/cdil


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected