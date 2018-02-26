Guns, drug trafficking earn man 35-years

WCIA/Nexstar Broadcasting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A convicted felon will spend 35-years in federal prison.

Friday, 45-year old Samuel Yarber, of the 2000-block of Moreland Blvd., Champaign, was sentenced to 10-years for trafficking crack cocaine to be followed by a mandatory minimum of 25-years for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Yarber will also be on supervised release for eight years once he's released from prison.

Yarber was arrested December 14, 2016. In September 2017, Yarber pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted in October of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Authorities say soon after Yarber was released from federal prison after serving a sentence for prior federal drug charges, he spent several months distributing more than a kilogram of crack cocaine.

When he was arrested in December 2016, authorities say he had in his possession crack cocaine, more than an ounce of heroin, other illegal drugs, three semi-automatic firearms including a stolen pistol and Tec-9 with an extended magazine. Officials say Yarber also traded weapons for drugs.

The multi-agency investigation was conducted by the Champaign Street Crimes Task Force, Champaign, Urbana and UI police departments, and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.