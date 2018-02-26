Gymnasts Go Pink!

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Hundreds of gymnasts turned out over the weekend to Go Pink!

More than 500 athletes from across the Midwest came to support breast cancer awareness. This was the eighth year for the event aimed at supporting organizations working with people battling the disease.

They raised money by selling admission and raffle tickets, and auction items. The hosts hope their work will make an impact for years to come. The girls competed on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor. The weekend served as a USA gymnastics-sanctioned event, so gymnasts could qualify for state meets.