Gymnasts Go Pink!

By: Steven Bardwell

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 08:33 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:06 AM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Hundreds of gymnasts turned out over the weekend to Go Pink!

More than 500 athletes from across the Midwest came to support breast cancer awareness. This was the eighth year for the event aimed at supporting organizations working with people battling the disease. 

They raised money by selling admission and raffle tickets, and auction items. The hosts hope their work will make an impact for years to come. The girls competed on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor. The weekend served as a USA gymnastics-sanctioned event, so gymnasts could qualify for state meets.

