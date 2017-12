Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) - A home health care worker is accused of stealing prescription medications.

The Charleston Police Department says the investigation led to the arrest of Kyle White.

Illinois State Police investigators believe White is responsible for multiple thefts of medication from victims across Coles County.

White is accused of visiting patients while working as a representative of an outside home health care provider when he was off duty.

One of the patients called police when they discovered some prescription drugs missing from their home.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office is being called in for the state investigation.