House fire causes thousands of dollars worth of damage

By: Ty Batemon

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 09:18 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:07 AM CST

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- No one was hurt when a two-story home caught fire. It started on Tennessee, near Nevada, just after 7 am, Sunday. 

Crews had it out in about 15-minutes. No one was home at the time. The cause is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 for the structure and $2,000 for possessions. 

