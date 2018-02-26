House fire causes thousands of dollars worth of damage
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- No one was hurt when a two-story home caught fire. It started on Tennessee, near Nevada, just after 7 am, Sunday.
Crews had it out in about 15-minutes. No one was home at the time. The cause is under investigation.
Damage is estimated at $10,000 for the structure and $2,000 for possessions.
