Longtime host retires

By: Maggie Hockenberry

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 05:25 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:29 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- It was an emotional final sign off for a longtime Champaign radio host.

Jim Turpin -- best known for "A Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS has retired.

Turpin has been on the air for the last forty years. The Champaign Centennial choir came to say their goodbyes. Turpin signed off with a few final thoughts. 

Turpin also called Illinois football and men's basketball games from 1980 to 2002. 
 

