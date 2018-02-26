Man arrested for violating protection order

Mattoon Police Department Gunner Gottman

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A local man was arrested for violating an order of protection.

22-year old Gunner Gottman was arrested about 12:10 am, Sunday, in the 600-block of Marion Avenue.

Authorities say Gottman was at an address where he's not allowed.