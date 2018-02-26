Man arrested for violating protection order

By: Betty Simpson

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:55 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 10:55 AM CST

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A local man was arrested for violating an order of protection.

22-year old Gunner Gottman was arrested about 12:10 am, Sunday, in the 600-block of Marion Avenue.

Authorities say Gottman was at an address where he's not allowed.

Mattoon Police Department


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected