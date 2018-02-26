CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- This man has managed to hurdle several obstacles life has thrown his way. Years ago, Tom Bishop was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy; a common eye disease for someone with diabetes.

He nearly went blind, but managed to regain his vision and lose almost a third of his body weight. Now he's sharing his story through a book he wrote.

In his book, Bishop says, when he was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, he thought it was a death sentence. But nearly five years later, he's crossing finish lines and jumping out of planes.

"I've done three jumps."

He says he's not done just yet.

"Doctor says I'm a little crazy but approves of the activity. It's a good way to keep my blood sugar down."

After being diagnosed with diabetes, he's been more careful about his health.

"I mainly did the treadmill quite a bit, one to two hours a day."

In 2013, Bishop knew he had to take action, so in 2014, he ran a 5K.

"That was my first experience. I enjoyed it so much, I was like, 'Well, I can do a 10K, that's only twice as much.'"

After the 10K, he ran a half marathon, and he's planning on running in more. But his progress almost came to a halt.

"I completely lost the vision in my left eye in 2015, and that was a big stumble."

He was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy.

"The disease was discovered just through a routine examination."

But he was able to bounce back.

"When the doctor said the treatment would include a needle going in my eyes, I was like really? But, after about three years of it, my vision came back"

It's all chronicled in his book, Seeing the Finish Line and he's already working on his second book, pushing ahead despite the roadblocks in his way.