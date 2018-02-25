March for a cause

By: Jamie Mayes

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 08:26 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 08:26 PM CST

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A group took a walk down for several causes.

The city's NAACP branch hosted its first march.

People who participated say they were there for all different reasons like better education, ending discrimination or just hoping for positivity.

"There's strength in numbers so it's a Saturday morning so what better thing to do after working out is to come and be around positive energy and people who are on the same page as you and want the best for the community and want to see a change," says Shavon Francis. 

The march was about a half mile long and ended at the Civic Center.

The event ended with a short program inside.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected