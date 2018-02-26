ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Miss Illinois will be coming to the area this week to promote National Reading Month in March.

Miss Illinois Abby Foster will be visiting schools and hospitals in Danville and Springfield among other locations.

Foster is working with a program called "Bess the Book Bus" which allows underprivileged kids to have the chance to take home free books through a partnership with CITGO.

For more information on where Miss Illinois will be stopping, check out the schedule below.