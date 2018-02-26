Miss Illinois promotes reading

By: Lucas Wright

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 02:04 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 02:04 AM CST

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Miss Illinois will be coming to the area this week to promote National Reading Month in March.

Miss Illinois Abby Foster will be visiting schools and hospitals in Danville and Springfield among other locations. 

Foster is working with a program called "Bess the Book Bus" which allows underprivileged kids to have the chance to take home free books through a partnership with CITGO.

For more information on where Miss Illinois will be stopping, check out the schedule below.

  • 2/26/2018    9:30 - 10:30 am    Meade Park Elementary    200 S. Kansas Street Danville, IL 61832
  • 2/26/2018    12:30 - 2 pm    Judith Giacoma Elementary    200 S. Walnut Westville, IL 61883
  • 2/28/2018    9:00 - 11:00 am    Graham Elementary    900 W. Edwards Springfield, IL 62704
  • 2/28/2018    2:00 - 3:30 pm    CMN St John's Children's Hospital     415 N. 9th Springfield, IL 62702
  • 2/28/2018    3:30 - 4:30 pm    Memorial Hospital    701 1st Street Springfield, IL 

