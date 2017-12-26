Police are searching for missing woman
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) - The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person.
Missing is Carmon D. Edwards of Bloomington, Illinois. Carmon was reported missing on 12/25/17 and was last seen driving her light gold (champagne) 2004 Mitsubishi Galant (Illinois Registration 8219185). Carmon was last seen around 11:00am, Christmas morning.
Carmon was believed to be traveling towards Washington, Illinois and/or Pekin, Illinois from Bloomington, Illinois, for a family gathering.
Anyone with information about the location of Carmon D. Edwards is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
