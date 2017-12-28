Missing woman found

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- The case of a missing Bloomington woman has ended with a positive outcome.

53-year-old Carmon Edwards went missing on Christmas Day after she left for a family gathering. Heading toward Washington or Pekin. She was found safe Wednesday afternoon at State Police headquarters in Pesotum.

53-year old Carmon Edwards was traveling from Bloomington on Christmas day to a family get together. At some point she got off her path and ended up here in Mattoon.

Police and her family spent two days trying to find her in the below freezing temperatures. They say she may have been suffering from a recent cognitive decline.

Police say this Hardee's and this intersection were two areas she stopped at. On Wednesday morning her car was found at the corner of Richmond and 21st Street. But she wasn't in it.

Fortunately the search ended successfully in Champaign County. Edwards was brought to the state police headquarters in Pesotum by a good Samaritan. Unharmed and she was reunited with her family.