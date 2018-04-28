Nearly 100 displaced after apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After people were evacuated from an apartment building, many who live there say all they could do is wait to find out if their things were destroyed.

Angel Gonzalez lives on the first floor. He says, "I was just lying in my bed and all the fire alarms started sounding and people starting screaming. So I was very worried and ran out."

The next thing he knew, the building was filled with smoke. People were told to get out because the it was on fire. It happened just after 6:00 p.m at 609 S. Randolph Street between John and Green.

"I look at this and it's amazing I've never seen anything like this in my life."

Gonzales came here from Paraguay to study at the U of I. He says everything he owns is inside his apartment.

"My whole life from America is in there. So if I lose that I lose everything. I'm worried because my documents and electronics stuff is in there. So lots of materials from the university might be lost in there."

Brianna Dye is also one of nearly 100 people live there. But she wasn't evacuated; she first saw the fire on her way home from work.

"I was driving and I saw smoke and I saw the cars were blocked off and I just panicked because I thought no...that's not my building."

But when she looked closer, she found out it was.

"I just saw smoke and flames at the top and I was just in shock after that."

She says the worst part is that her pet rabbit was trapped inside.

"I can replace the rest of her stuff. I can't replace Frankie."

"I don't even have words right now, I'm just waiting. They said they had to wait to go inside so I'm just waiting for someone to bring out pets."

Many are still waiting to see if their belongings were destroyed. They're not just concerned about the fire but also the aftermath of water damage.

The fire department says the people living there have spoken to the building managers. They're still trying to figure out where to put everyone who was displaced.

