New state troopers report for duty

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz has commissioned 61 new troopers who will report to duty today.

The new troopers are part of the Cadet Class 126 graduation ceremony at the ISP Academy.

The troopers completed a demanding 25-week regimen of physical and classroom instruction which included training in Terrorism Awareness, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, Firearms Training, First Responder Certification, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 25-week academy training, probationary Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers (FTOs) under a 14-week field training program, expanding their training to 39 weeks.

The new officers have been assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard Illinois roadways:

District 1 Sterling, 1 Trooper

District 2 Elgin, 3 Troopers

District 3 Chicago, 34 Troopers

District 5 Joliet, 9 Troopers

District 8 Metamora, 1 Trooper

District 10 Pesotum, 4 Troopers

District 11 Collinsville, 1 Trooper

District 13 DuQuoin, 1 Trooper

District 16 Pecatonica, 3 Troopers

District 21 Kankakee, 4 Troopers

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies also use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website.